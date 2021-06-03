UrduPoint.com
Owner Of Amur Ship Does Not Confirm Vessel's Detention In Japan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:50 AM

Owner of Amur Ship Does Not Confirm Vessel's Detention in Japan

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) SAKHALINSK, Russia, June 3 (Sputnik) ” The company of Amurskoye, the owner of Russia's Amur merchant ship, has not confirmed to Sputnik the media reports about the vessel's detention in Japan, adding that the ship would leave for the Russian island of Sakhalin soon.

On Wednesday, the Kyodo news agency reported that the district court of Japan's Asahikawa demanded that Amur be detained as a guarantee for compensation for its recent collision with a Japanese fishing vessel. Later, the Russian consul-general confirmed the ship's detention.

"We cannot comment on this, we have no official documents. These are journalists' speculations," a representative of the shipowner said.

"Today or tomorrow, everything is going to be completed, and the ship will leave [for Sakhalin]," the representative added.

