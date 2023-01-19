UrduPoint.com

Owner Of Brooklyn Credit Counseling Firm Indicted For Defrauding Russian Immigrants

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Marat Lerner, the president of the Brooklyn-based Lerner Group, was indicted for eight counts of fraud-related charges in connection with a scheme to steal from clients of his mortgage loan modification business, mostly those from the Russian community, according to an indictment unsealed in Federal court on Wednesday.

The indictment alleges that between August 2016 and January 2021, Lerner misappropriated at least $550,000 from his clients - many of whom were Russian immigrants - and spent their funds on luxury goods, expensive meals, and a BMW vehicle.

"The defendant preyed on immigrants burdened by mortgage debt in Brooklyn's Russian community, stealing their American dream through a scheme built on false promises to help them keep their homes, but he took advantage of their trust to enrich himself," the release said.

Lerner is alleged to have used his access to clients' banking information to create checks that appeared to be mortgage payments which he then deposited into an account under his control, which he used for a variety of personal expenses, according to the indictment. He is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.

