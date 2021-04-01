(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The owner of the Ever Given container ship is determined to peacefully resolve the issue of compensation for blocking the Suez Canal so the case is unlikely to go to court, Mohab Mamish, the Egyptian president's aide on the development of seaports and the Suez Canal, told Sputnik.

"No, the situation will not reach the stage of the trial, the owner of the vessel wants to pay compensation by reaching a peace agreement," Mamish said.

In this regard, Mamish ruled out the option of detaining the captain of the vessel and applying any legal measures to him.

"They want to reach an agreement without a trial," the adviser said, adding that he believes the investigation "is likely to end in one week and not more."

Mamish also said that international insurance companies will pay compensation to the owners of ships that were stuck in a "traffic jam" because of the blockage incident.