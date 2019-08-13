Owner of Russia Tanker Mekhanik Pogodin Held in Ukraine Says Asked Zelenskyy to Release It

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Russia's Volga Sipping company told Sputnik on Tuesday that it had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a letter to promote the release of Mekhanik Pogodin oil tanker, which has been docked in Kherson port since last August.

The company said it had failed to obtain permission for the tanker to leave Kherson. According to Volga Shipping, Ukraine states that the reason to hold Mekhanik Pogodin in Kherson is that VEB Leasing company, included in Kiev's sanctions lists, sponsored the construction of the tanker back in 2011.

"Volga Shipping sent an official request to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 30. The company believes that the decision on the vessel release should be made at the level of the head of state. As the ship owner is acting in good faith, it continues making necessary effort to enable integrity and safe anchorage for the vessel, using its own resources and bearing expenses over maintenance of the vessel and its crew," Volga Shipping said.