Owner Of Second Seized Vessel Says Ship 'Free To Continue Voyage' After Armed Guards Left

Owner of Second Seized Vessel Says Ship 'Free to Continue Voyage' After Armed Guards Left

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Norbulk Shipping UK, the ship manager of the Liberian-flagged Mesdar vessel, said the ship had been visited by armed guards but was subsequently allowed to continue its voyage.

On Friday, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the Iranian forces had seized two tankers ” a Liberian-flagged one and a UK-flagged one in the Strait of Hormuz.

The owner of the UK oil tanker Stena Impero subsequently said there were 23 crew members including three Russian nationals on board the detained vessel.

"Communication has been re-established with the vessel and Master confirmed that the armed guards have left and the vessel is free to continue the voyage. All crew are safe and well," the company said in a statement.

Norbulk Shipping UK said the armed guards initially boarded Mesdar at around 05:30 p.m. BST (17:30 GMT) on Friday as it was sailing toward Iran.

