Owner of Tanker Beks Loyal Denies Involvement in Attack on Crimean Bridge

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The allegation of Beks Loyal tanker's involvement in the launch of marine drones during the attack on the Crimean bridge is not true, a representative of the ship-owning company Beks Ship Management and Trading, Efe Tunali, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russia's RaHDit hacker group unveiled the routes of civilian ships, from which most likely naval drones with explosives were launched at the Crimean Bridge earlier this week. According to the hacker group, two tankers � Beks Loyal and Khudayar Yusifzade � could have participated in the operation.

"At the time of the incident our vessel was far away from this place, we have data from the Marine Traffic international tracking system. This piece of news is not true," Tunali said, adding that the vessel was at least 100 miles away from the site of the incident.