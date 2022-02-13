UrduPoint.com

Owner Of 'World's Most Beautiful Twin Cats' Says Cannot Monetize Unexpected Fame Yet

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Owner of 'World's Most Beautiful Twin Cats' Says Cannot Monetize Unexpected Fame Yet

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Two twin cats living in Russia's St. Petersburg have been recognized by international media as the world's most beautiful feline, though the unexpected fame is yet to bring them sponsors, the owner, Pavel Diaghilev, told Sputnik.

Twin white cats Iriss and Abyss were born with a rare genetic condition called heterochromia that resulted in them having two different colored eyes. The siblings have their own Instagram account under the nickname @sis.twins verified by a blue tick with over 190,000 subscribers, mostly from the United States. The account was first noticed by a large theme page that reposted one of the cats' images with a caption "the most beautiful twin cats in the world were found in St. Petersburg," the owner said. This post was further shared by the UK newspaper Metro, Daily news and other international outlets.

"In fact, they are not purebred, but you are unlikely to remain indifferent to their beauty because of their condition. These unique cats have one blue and one green eye. Six years ago, I stumbled upon an ad saying that their previous owners were ready to give away the kittens into good hands.

After a while, I decided to create an Instagram account for them, and, once noticed by one niche page, Iriss and Abyss gained unprecedented popularity," Diaghilev said.

In 2021, the cats won a global beauty contest and appeared on the international Cats' Calendar. However, according to the owner, he has not yet been able to monetize the sudden rise to stardom of his pets.

"We haven't been offered any major advertising campaigns yet, and the only trip to a tv studio turned out to be a complete fiasco, because my twins are not socialized or comfortable around humans. They refuse to cooperate and are under a lot of stress around strangers," he explained.

Diaghilev noted that he has been approached with multiple offers to buy the cats, but never considered selling them.

When asked about his attitude toward superstitions regarding odd-eyed animals, the loving owner said that though he had studied related myths, he was not superstitious and chose to believe that unique pets bring good luck to their owners.

Related Topics

World Russia Metro Buy St. Petersburg United Kingdom United States Post Media TV From Lucky Cement Limited Instagram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

2 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

7 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

7 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

7 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>