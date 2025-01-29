Owner Textor says Fonseca will be next Lyon coach

(@FahadShabbir)

DécinesCharpieu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Former AC Milan boss Paulo Fonseca will take over as coach of Ligue 1 side Lyon, the French club's owner told AFP on Tuesday.

The Portugese coach will take over from Pierre Sage, who was dismissed from the Lyon hotseat on Monday.

"Barring the unexpected, yes, Paulo is going to be our next coach," said Lyon owner John Textor.

"He has a little bit of work to tie things up with his former club. That's happening very quickly. We expect to see him there this week. We expect to announce him this week as our new coach," the American added.

Fonseca, 51, has been out of work since leaving AC Milan in December after only joining the Italian giants in the close season.

Lyon currently sit sixth in Ligue 1, four points from the Champions League spots.

"I think right now, we need some structure. We need some foundation. We need some discipline," said businessman Textor.

"And that's why I think experience matters in this case, and I think Paulo has it, not only in other leagues, but in this league," he added.

Lyon next face Bulgarians Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday, before they travel to Ligue 1 top-four rivals Marseille on Sunday.

And Textor expects Fonseca will be on hand to watch those matches from the stands before taking over the reins.

"I can tell you, he'll at least be in the stadium," said Textor.

"He will have met the team by then. We like to think we can get him on the sideline, but, you know, these things are complicated, but he'll be in town this week."