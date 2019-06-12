UrduPoint.com
Owners Of Estonian Trawler Roxen Seized By Russia Ready To Post Bail For Release Of Vessel

Estonian company Morobell, which owns fishing vessel Roxen that was detained in the exclusive economic zone of Russia for illegal fishing, is ready to post a bail of 720,000 euros ($815,000) for its release, the company's co-owner Raivo Baum said on Wednesday

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Estonian company Morobell, which owns fishing vessel Roxen that was detained in the exclusive economic zone of Russia for illegal fishing, is ready to post a bail of 720,000 Euros ($815,000) for its release, the company's co-owner Raivo Baum said on Wednesday.

According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Roxen, which sailed under the Finnish flag, was detained by Russian border guards on May 10 on suspicion of violating fishing rules. The FSB noted that over 7.5 tonnes of illegally caught fish had been found on board the vessel, with the damage estimated at 49 million rubles ($757,000). The probe was launched, and the vessel was escorted to Kaliningrad sea fishing port.

The vessel's crew consists of four Estonian citizens living in Finland.

"They want 720,000 euros ... for seven and half tonnes of fish. The bail, although unreasonable, would likely be paid," Baum told the ERR broadcaster.

Baum also noted that he was not sure whether the Russian authorities would release the vessel once bail was paid, since the captain had been charged with illegal fishing and the vessel could be considered as a means of committing a crime.

Baum earlier explained that the vessel had entered Russia's exclusive economic zone due to navigation errors.

