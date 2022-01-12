Owners of problem flats give cautious welcome to UK cladding move

Owners of flats built with combustible cladding have welcomed a UK government move to make developers contribute more to the cost of its removal following the deadly 2017 Grenfell Tower fire but say much more is needed

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Owners of flats built with combustible cladding have welcomed a UK government move to make developers contribute more to the cost of its removal following the deadly 2017 Grenfell Tower fire but say much more is needed.

"I would say it's a step in the right direction, but it's certainly not a solution," said Lucy Brown, 47, a financial headhunter who lives on the top two floors of an apartment block in London's Docklands.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove on Monday said he wants the construction industry to stump up around �4 billion ($5.4 billion, 4.8 billion Euros) to cover the expense of removing the dangerous cladding from apartment buildings between 11 and 18 metres (36-59 feet) tall.

The move marked a U-turn on heavily criticised plans announced early last year which would have required flat owners with unsafe material on their properties to access a low-interest loan scheme to help pay for the removal costs.

Brown, whose apartment block is around 18 metres high, says she still has no idea when the cladding around her flat will be removed, or how much she will be charged.

"This makes it very difficult to sell," said mother-of-three Brown, who is part of the End Our Cladding Scandal (EOCS) campaign.

"Because anybody looking to buy the flats will have to take on what's essentially an uncapped charge to remediate the buildings and make them safe."