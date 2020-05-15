UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oxfam Official Warns Of COVID Outbreak In Cox's Bazar Camp If No Preventive Measures Taken

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 09:14 PM

Oxfam Official Warns of COVID Outbreak in Cox's Bazar Camp If No Preventive Measures Taken

Rohingya refugee camps in the southeastern Bangladesh town of Cox's Bazar risk being hit hard by a possible coronavirus outbreak if no immediate prevention and containment measures are taken, Oxfam Country Director in Bangladesh Dipankar Datta told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Rohingya refugee camps in the southeastern Bangladesh town of Cox's Bazar risk being hit hard by a possible coronavirus outbreak if no immediate prevention and containment measures are taken, Oxfam Country Director in Bangladesh Dipankar Datta told Sputnik in an interview.

On Thursday, two first COVID-19 cases were confirmed in two of the Cox's Bazar camps. One was detected in Kutupalong, a camp housing an approximate 700,000 people, and the other one in a smaller camp named 1E.

"We are extremely worried about COVID-19 hitting the Cox's Bazar refugee camps, as nearly one million people are already experiencing a humanitarian crisis," Datta said.

A COVID-19 outbreak in refugee camps would "pose a massive threat" and "have serious implications for getting basic services" to residents who are already extremely vulnerable due to their life circumstances, he added.

"A serious outbreak could spread life fire if no immediate prevention and containment measures are rapidly put in place," Datta said.

In camps the way they are maintained at the moment, observing proper hygiene and social distancing is "extremely challenging, according to the Oxfam official. He cited, in particular, the factors of camps being overcrowded with 40,000 people crammed per square kilometer and sanitary facilities, such as water and toilet, being shared.

More than 700,000 people from the Muslim minority group of Rohingya had to flee their homes in Myanmar after the authorities there launched an unprecedented violence campaign against them in August 2017.

Most of Rohingya found refuge in neighboring Bangladesh, but the camps they are accommodated in, overwhelmingly in Cox's Bazar, are desperately underfunded and utterly decrepit.

Related Topics

Fire Bangladesh Minority Water Myanmar August 2017 Muslim From Refugee Million Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

45 minutes ago

US Expects to Have One or More COVID-19 Vaccines b ..

1 minute ago

Rosneft's Oil Production May Fall 10% Year-on-Year ..

1 minute ago

Govt to provide substantial relief to labour class ..

1 minute ago

MoHAP Undersecretary visits Obaidullah Hospital in ..

1 hour ago

Oxfam Plans to Install More Hygiene Facilities in ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.