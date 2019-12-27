UrduPoint.com
Oxfam Outlines Urgent Need For Humanitarian Assistance In Philippines Following Typhoon

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 05:33 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The Philippines requires urgent humanitarian assistance in the aftermath of deadly Typhoon Phanfone, which has devastated the island nation, international relief group Oxfam said in a press release on Friday.

The typhoon hit popular tourist areas and remote villages across the central Philippines earlier this week. According to the latest information, the death toll from the disaster stands at 28 people, while two people were injured and 12 remain missing.

Over 43,000 residents have been evacuated from their homes.

"A day after the devastation wrought by Typhoon Phanfone (local name: Ursula), which made seven landfalls mainly in Central Philippines between December 24 until the afternoon of December 25, development agency Oxfam and its partners say there is an urgent need for humanitarian assistance," the press release said.

The Philippines is facing the Pacific typhoon belt and is frequently in the path of deadly storms, averaging about 20 a year.

