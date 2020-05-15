Oxfam, an international confederation of charitable organizations, plans to ramp up its efforts for providing hygiene facilities in refugee camps located in the southeastern Bangladesh region of Cox's Bazar in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oxfam Country Director in Bangladesh Dipankar Datta told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Oxfam, an international confederation of charitable organizations, plans to ramp up its efforts for providing hygiene facilities in refugee camps located in the southeastern Bangladesh region of Cox's Bazar in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oxfam Country Director in Bangladesh Dipankar Datta told Sputnik in an interview.

On Thursday, the first two cases of the coronavirus infection were confirmed in the Cox's Bazar camps that host refugees from the Muslim minority group of Rohingya.

"Oxfam is providing humanitarian relief, including essential water and sanitation to the refugees and the local host community," Datta said, adding that it includes providing residents of camps in Cox's Bazar with clean water and toilets and promoting awareness on hygiene, hand washing, and COVID-19 prevention practices, he said.

According to the official, the organization plans to ramp up its efforts in the coming weeks.

"Last week Oxfam installed an innovative new contactless hand washing station designed with community input to reduce the risks of Covid-19 transmission. In the coming weeks teams will install more facilities," he said.

Some other measures taken by Oxfam in Cox's Bazar include providing the host communities with food and hygiene kits, as stated by Datta.

Cox's Bazar is where the majority of the Rohingya refugees found shelter after fleeing violence in their home country of Myanmar.