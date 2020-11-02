Oxfam Underway Assessing Damage From Deadly Typhoon Goni in Philippines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Oxfam, an international relief organization encompassing NGOs in more than 90 countries, said in a press release on Monday it would begin assessments of the damage inflicted by the Goni super typhoon on the Philippines once conditions allow access to local partners.

Citing official government figures, Oxfam said that the typhoon had affected at least 2 million people or 400,000 families, including an estimated 20,000 farmers, in the Philippines.

"We will be conducting assessments of affected areas with our partners as soon as we can get access, but conditions are very difficult. Roads are flooded and power is down in many areas making communications with some parts impossible," Oxfam Philippines' Humanitarian Lead Rhoda Avila said, as quoted in the press release.

The organization referenced its pilot disaster relief instrument B-READY, which is used to identify vulnerable people in an preemptive way before the typhoon hits their communities.

"Once the exact path of the typhoon is confirmed, cash transfers to those people are then triggered to enable them to prepare by securing their properties and ensuring they have enough provisions to get through the first few days," the press release read.

Oxfam also said it would bear COVID-19 precautions in mind to ensure proper protection to their staff and people they help.

According to the latest media reports from the Philippines, the death toll from the typhoon has reached 16 people and another three persons are missing.