Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Is Up to 90% Effective - AstraZeneca

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The AZD1222 COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Oxford University and the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical giant, is up to 90 percent effective, according to results of interim analysis of the clinical trials in the United Kingdom and Brazil, AstraZeneca said on Monday, noting that the average efficacy is assessed at 70 percent.

No hospitalizations were reported in participants of the trials, according to AstraZeneca. Over 23,000 volunteers aged 18 and more are being assessed.

"One dosing regimen (n=2,741) showed vaccine efficacy of 90% when AZD1222 was given as a half dose, followed by a full dose at least one month apart, and another dosing regimen (n=8,895) showed 62% efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart.

The combined analysis from both dosing regimens (n=11,636) resulted in an average efficacy of 70%," AstraZeneca said in a press release.

The pharmaceutical company added it would seek an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization " or an accelerated pathway to vaccine availability in low-income countries."