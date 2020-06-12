UrduPoint.com
Oxford English Dictionary Says Working On Definitions For 'Structural,' 'Systemic' Racism

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Oxford English Dictionary Says Working on Definitions for 'Structural,' 'Systemic' Racism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The Oxford English Dictionary (OED), the main historical dictionary of the English language published by Oxford University Press (OUP), is working on definitions for structural and systemic racism to make the reflection of this phenomenon more inclusive against the backdrop of continuing Black Lives Matter protests, Interim Head of Communications at OUP Academic and English Language Teaching Divisions Ella Percival told Sputnik.

Earlier, the US Merriam-Webster dictionary decided to adjust its definition of racism after an African American woman suggested that it should include a reference to systemic oppression of African American people. The decision came amid worldwide protests against racism and police brutality erupted following George Floyd's death in police custody in US Minneapolis.

"In our current English dictionary, over the last year, we have revised the definition of 'racism' to be more reflective of racism's systemic elements and broad social impacts. However, we recognize that there is more to be done to ensure that our coverage of this vocabulary is inclusive and accurate; we are currently working on new entries for terms including 'structural racism' and 'systemic racism' to explicitly recognize and explain the different facets of racism and its impacts, as well as continuing to review this and other entries to identify scope for further revision and improvement," Percival said, answering a question whether the dictionary had plans to revise of complement the definition of the word racism.

Percival stressed that OUP did not received any requests to update the definition so far, although the work on revising it was underway.

"Oxford University Press is committed to anti-racist principles. We do not tolerate racism, prejudice, or harassment in any form. As far as I am aware, we have not received any requests to update our definitions but our review work in this area was, and is, ongoing," she concluded.

On May 25, Floyd, a 46-year old black man, was pronounced dead at a Minneapolis, Minnesota hospital shortly after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. A viral video of the incident sparked worldwide protests. The county medical examiner ruled his death a homicide and the officer involved, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder.

