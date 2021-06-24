Oxford Scientists Test Ivermectin Drug as Potential Treatment For COVID-19 - Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) United Kingdom researchers are investigating ivermectin, a widely used anti-parasitic drug, as a possible treatment for COVID-19 in a University of Oxford trial, Oxford's Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences said on Wednesday.

"From today, ivermectin is being investigated in the UK as part of the Platform Randomised Trial of Treatments in the Community for Epidemic and Pandemic Illnesses (PRINCIPLE), the world's largest clinical trial of possible COVID-19 treatments for recovery at home," the department said in a press release.

PRINCIPLE is one of the UK government's national priority platform trials of COVID-19 treatments, and the world's largest currently taking place in community settings looking for treatments at home, the release explained.

"For COVID-19, ivermectin has shown promising results as a potential treatment in small studies in humans. Anyone eligible and with COVID-19 symptoms can join the trial from anywhere in the UK ...The study has so far recruited more than 5,000 volunteers from across the UK," the release said.

Ivermectin is a safe, broad spectrum anti-parasitic drug that is in wide use globally to treat infections and has been shown to reduce SARS-CoV-2 replication in laboratory studies. Small pilot studies show it can reduce viral load and the duration of symptoms in some patients, the Nuffield department said.