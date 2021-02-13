UrduPoint.com
Oxford University To Test AstraZeneca Vaccine Against COVID-19 In Children

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) The University of Oxford will test the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed together with the UK-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca in children as young as six.

Phase 2 trials will see 300 volunteers aged up to 17 injected with either the anti-coronavirus vaccine or a control shot against meningitis, which produces similar reactions, according to a press release.

"While most children are relatively unaffected by coronavirus and are unlikely to become unwell with the infection, it is important to establish the safety and immune response to the vaccine," Andrew Pollard, chief investigator on the vaccine trial, was quoted as saying.

The first vaccinations are expected to take place later this month. A total of 240 children will be administered the vaccine. The trial is funded by the UK's state-run National Institute for Health Research and AstraZeneca.

More Stories From World

