(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Preliminary results of clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company have shown a sustainable immune reaction to the infection among elderly people, Financial Times reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper's sources, citing test results of elderly patients, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has proven capable of triggering protective antibodies and specific T-cells for at least 56 days.

The results of fresh clinical trials appear to prove the findings of the July trials, which showed that the AZD1222 vaccine produced a sustainable immune reaction in the age group from 18-55, the newspaper said, citing research published in the Lancet journal back in July.

The report stressed, however, that these findings alone were not enough for claiming the vaccine's safety and effectiveness for the elderly patients and that more research and analysis was needed to that end.

Aged people have commonly been recognized as the highest risk COVID-19 segment of the population.