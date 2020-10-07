UrduPoint.com
Oxygen Cylinder Explodes In Uzbekistan's COVID-19 Hospital, No Fatalities - Emergencies

Wed 07th October 2020

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) An oxygen cylinder exploded on Wednesday in a COVID-19 hospital in Uzbekistan's central Sirdaryo region, resulting in no fatalities but leaving one person injured, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

According to the ministry, the incident occurred in the city of Gulistan at 08.13 a.m.

local time (03:13 GMT).

"By now, we have established that there are absolutely certainly no fatalities. One person was hospitalized with injuries," the Uzbek Ministry of Emergency Situations wrote on Telegram.

People are currently being evacuated from the damaged part of the building, the situation is under control of relevant agencies, the ministry assured.

More Stories From World

