Oxygen Leak in Cockpit Caused 2016 EgyptAir Plane Crash - Reports

The crash of EgyptAir Flight MS804 in May 2016 was caused by a leak of oxygen in the cockpit, which led to a fire on board, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing classified documents of French investigators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The crash of EgyptAir Flight MS804 in May 2016 was caused by a leak of oxygen in the cockpit, which led to a fire on board, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing classified documents of French investigators.

In April, media reported, citing an experts' report commissioned by France's Justice Ministry that the crashed Airbus 320 should have been grounded because of a series of technical issues experienced during previous flights. The Egyptian aviation authorities then said that the aircraft was technically sound. Previously, Cairo suggested that a bomb may have been the cause of the crash; however, French investigators found no traces of explosives on the remains of the French victims.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the fire on board the plane was caused by a leak of flammable oxygen in the cockpit.

The news outlet confirmed, citing the documents, that technical malfunctions appeared during the last five flights of this aircraft but were ignored by the airline pilots and the technical center in Cairo.

Flight MS804 crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on May 19, 2016, while en route to Cairo from Paris. All 66 people on board were killed. After analyzing the data from the flight recorders, it was discovered that a fire had broken out on board the aircraft.