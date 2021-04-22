UrduPoint.com
Oxygen Supply On Missing Indonesian Navy Submarine To Last Until Saturday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Oxygen Supply on Missing Indonesian Navy Submarine to Last Until Saturday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The oxygen supply on an Indonesian navy submarine that went missing on Tuesday is enough for three more days, the Jakarta Post newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the military.

"The submarine's oxygen reserve capacity in a blackout is 72 hours," Military commander Yudo Margono said, as quoted by Jakarta Post.

According to Margono, the submarine was in a good condition at the time of its disappearance.

More Stories From World

