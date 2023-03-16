MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The NASDAQ exchange notified Russian online marketplace Ozon of its intention to conduct a forced delisting of the company's American Depositary Shares (ADS), Ozon is studying the appeal process, the company said on Wednesday.

"We believe that we have been and remain in full compliance with all applicable reporting obligations and qualitative and quantitative listing criteria of the Exchange and met all additional requests for disclosure by the Exchange since the suspension of trading on February 28, 2022," Ozon added.

It noted that in any eventuality, the possible delisting does not affect the operating activities and financial stability of the company.

"We continue to actively grow and develop our core and adjacent verticals as well as new products, and to serve our sellers, buyers and various partners on our platform," Ozon said.