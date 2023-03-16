UrduPoint.com

Ozon Says Notified By NASDAQ Of Exchange's Intention To Force ADS Delisting, Vows Appeal

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Ozon Says Notified by NASDAQ of Exchange's Intention to Force ADS Delisting, Vows Appeal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The NASDAQ exchange notified Russian online marketplace Ozon of its intention to conduct a forced delisting of the company's American Depositary Shares (ADS), Ozon is studying the appeal process, the company said on Wednesday.

"We believe that we have been and remain in full compliance with all applicable reporting obligations and qualitative and quantitative listing criteria of the Exchange and met all additional requests for disclosure by the Exchange since the suspension of trading on February 28, 2022," Ozon added.

It noted that in any eventuality, the possible delisting does not affect the operating activities and financial stability of the company.

"We continue to actively grow and develop our core and adjacent verticals as well as new products, and to serve our sellers, buyers and various partners on our platform," Ozon said.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Company February All

Recent Stories

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over th ..

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over the next few years

1 hour ago
 Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

2 hours ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

2 hours ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

2 hours ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

2 hours ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.