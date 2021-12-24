UrduPoint.com

P5 Leaders At UNSC Must Express Commitment To Multilateral Approach - UNGA President

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 10:20 AM

P5 Leaders at UNSC Must Express Commitment to Multilateral Approach - UNGA President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The participants of the summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States - must demonstrate their commitment to a multilateral approach when this summit takes place, UNGA President Abdulla Shahid said in an interview with Sputnik.

In January 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking at the World Holocaust Remembrance Forum proposed to hold a meeting of the leaders of the five leaders of the UN Security Council. The idea was supported by all the other participants of the format.

"I recollect President (Vladimir) Putin's speech at the World Holocaust Forum where he for the first time proposed organizing a summit for the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in 2020. I understand that the Summit has been postponed because of the pandemic," Shahid said.

"I believe that whenever the Summit takes place, the P5 need to convey unequivocally the message that we have one planet and there is no solution other than multilateralism," he said.

Shahid stressed he believes it is necessary to find a common ground among the participants of the summit.

"There is no other agenda but one where we, the (UN) member states, need to work together so that the people of this planet can live in peace with themselves, and with nature," he said.

According to Shahid, the world today is enduring the "three C crisis" of COVID-19 pandemic, climate and conflicts.

"We already have the issues of inequality, intolerance, poverty, hunger, terrorism, cybersecurity, disinformation and injustice, the solutions for which are still nowhere in sight," he added.

