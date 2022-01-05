UrduPoint.com

P5 Nuclear Statement Underscores Need For Restraint In Times Of Tension - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 01:30 AM

P5 Nuclear Statement Underscores Need for Restraint in Times of Tension - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The joint statement put out by the five permanent member states of the UN Security Council on the topic of avoiding nuclear war and an arms race underscores the need for restraint in times of tension, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"The President did join the leaders of the People's Republic of China, France, Russia and the United Kingdom in that joint statement affirming the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," Price said during a press briefing. "It underscored that even in times of tensions, countries have a responsibility to exercise restraint, especially concerning nuclear weapons."

The joint statement expressed the parties' commitment to Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) obligations and recognized the avoidance of nuclear war and the reduction of strategic risks as their foremost responsibilities.

