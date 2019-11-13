UrduPoint.com
PA Calls For Immediate End To Israel Aggression On Gaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

PA calls for immediate end to Israel aggression on Gaza

The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday called for an immediate end to the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people on the blockaded Gaza Strip

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday called for an immediate end to the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

"We call upon the international community and the United Nations, to put pressure on Israel to stop its continued aggression against our people, and to respect the international law and legitimacy," the official Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina as saying in a statement.

Abu Rudeina called on the international community to help provide protection to the Palestinian people.

He warned against the escalation, stressing that the region is in a state of tension and instability, stressing that "this aggression is aimed at harming the interests of the Palestinian people.

" According to Abu Rudeina, [Palestinian] President Mahmoud Abbas is making "intensive" efforts to prevent the dangerous Israeli escalation and to avoid its repercussions.

The situation escalated in Gaza early Tuesday after an Israeli airstrike killed Bahaa Abu al-Atta, the commander of resistance group Islamic Jihad, as well as his wife Asmaa Abu al-Atta.

At least 22 people, including Abu Al-Atta and his wife, were killed since the attacks were launched against the coastal enclave, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

It added that around 50 people were also injured as a result of the continued attacks.

Israeli official ambulance service, known as the Red Star of David, said 15 Israelis were injured due to the rockets launched from Gaza towards the Israeli southern areas since Tuesday.

