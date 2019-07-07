UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PA OSCE Adopts Resolution Urging Russia To Cancel Recognition Of South Ossetia, Abkhazia

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 05:40 PM

PA OSCE Adopts Resolution Urging Russia to Cancel Recognition of South Ossetia, Abkhazia

LUXEMBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) The Committee on Political Affairs and Security of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (PA OSCE) adopted on Sunday a resolution that condemns Russia's actions in Abkhazia and South Ossetia and calls on Moscow to cancel its recognition of the two republics' independence.

The document was presented by Georgian lawmaker Sophie Katsarava and claimed that there was a deterioration in the security, human rights and humanitarian situation in the "occupied" Georgian territories due to Russia's actions.

According to the resolution, PA OSCE urges Moscow to comply with the fundamental norms and principles of international law and to cancel its "illegal" decision recognizing the independence of Georgian occupied territories. The document also supports Tbilisi's policy and considers it aimed at a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

In addition, the resolution calls upon the OSCE presidency to double efforts in re-establishing the organization's full presence in Georgia with access to the entire territory of the country within its internationally recognized borders.

According to Russian First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov, Russia has recognized both Abkhazia and South Ossetia on the basis of the two republics' free will, the UN Charter and the 1970 UN Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations and Co-operation among States.

In addition, Russian lower house's International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky urged the international community to take the opinion of the two republics' peoples into account first and foremost.

The resolution was adopted despite the objections of Russian representatives in PA OSCE. The Ukrainian delegation, which is among those who has supported the document, has compared the situation in Georgia with the "occupation of Crimea."

The breakaway republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia declared independence from Georgia in the early 1990s. On August 8, 2008, Georgia started a military offense against South Ossetia and destroyed part of its capital Tskhinval. In order to protect South Ossetia's citizens as most of them possessed Russian citizenship as well, Moscow sent troops into the republic in response and pushed the Georgian military out of the region after five days of hostilities.

On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the sovereignty of both Abkhazia and South Ossetia and has later repeatedly stated that the recognition of the two former Georgian autonomies will not be revised.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Moscow Russia Europe Tbilisi Vladimir Putin Independence Georgia August Citizenship Sunday From

Recent Stories

Standard Chartered Bank denies closing operations ..

44 minutes ago

Dubai’s Victory Team aims for Sarasota triumph

56 minutes ago

Won’t resign as captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed

1 hour ago

AED10m projects in Al Ain includes 7 new parks

1 hour ago

Judge Arshad Malik to move IHC over video scandal

1 hour ago

AED31 bln real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi fo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.