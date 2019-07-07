PA OSCE Adopts Resolution Urging Russia to Cancel Recognition of South Ossetia, Abkhazia

LUXEMBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) The Committee on Political Affairs and Security of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (PA OSCE) adopted on Sunday a resolution that condemns Russia's actions in Abkhazia and South Ossetia and calls on Moscow to cancel its recognition of the two republics' independence.

The document was presented by Georgian lawmaker Sophie Katsarava and claimed that there was a deterioration in the security, human rights and humanitarian situation in the "occupied" Georgian territories due to Russia's actions.

According to the resolution, PA OSCE urges Moscow to comply with the fundamental norms and principles of international law and to cancel its "illegal" decision recognizing the independence of Georgian occupied territories. The document also supports Tbilisi's policy and considers it aimed at a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

In addition, the resolution calls upon the OSCE presidency to double efforts in re-establishing the organization's full presence in Georgia with access to the entire territory of the country within its internationally recognized borders.

According to Russian First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov, Russia has recognized both Abkhazia and South Ossetia on the basis of the two republics' free will, the UN Charter and the 1970 UN Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations and Co-operation among States.

In addition, Russian lower house's International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky urged the international community to take the opinion of the two republics' peoples into account first and foremost.

The resolution was adopted despite the objections of Russian representatives in PA OSCE. The Ukrainian delegation, which is among those who has supported the document, has compared the situation in Georgia with the "occupation of Crimea."

The breakaway republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia declared independence from Georgia in the early 1990s. On August 8, 2008, Georgia started a military offense against South Ossetia and destroyed part of its capital Tskhinval. In order to protect South Ossetia's citizens as most of them possessed Russian citizenship as well, Moscow sent troops into the republic in response and pushed the Georgian military out of the region after five days of hostilities.

On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the sovereignty of both Abkhazia and South Ossetia and has later repeatedly stated that the recognition of the two former Georgian autonomies will not be revised.