UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PACCAR Company Pays $1.7Mln For Breaking US Sanctions On Iran - Treasury Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:20 PM

PACCAR Company Pays $1.7Mln for Breaking US Sanctions on Iran - Treasury Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) PACCAR, a US-based company that is a subsidiary of DAF Trucks in The Netherlands, has agreed to pay $1.7 million to the US Federal government to settle a legal case for defying sanctions on Iran, the Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today announced a $1,709,325 settlement with PACCAR," the release stated.

PACCAR, which is based in Bellevue in the US state of Washington, has agreed to settle potential civil liabilities for 63 apparent violations of the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations, the Treasury Department explained.

Between around October 2013 and February 2015, DAF sold or send 63 trucks to customers in Europe that it had reason to know would eventually be sent to buyers in Iran, the Treasury Department said.

Related Topics

Iran Europe Washington Company Netherlands February October 2015 Government Million

Recent Stories

Sabotage on Power Plant Causes Blackout in Souther ..

4 minutes ago

Solidarity Movement Says Johnson Has No Legal Righ ..

4 minutes ago

Kids notice more, better learners than adults: Stu ..

4 minutes ago

CDWP clears 15 projects of Rs 32.5 bn

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Ambassadors of Gi ..

51 minutes ago

UK Continues Preparing for No-Deal Brexit After Bo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.