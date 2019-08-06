PACCAR Company Pays $1.7Mln for Breaking US Sanctions on Iran - Treasury Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) PACCAR, a US-based company that is a subsidiary of DAF Trucks in The Netherlands, has agreed to pay $1.7 million to the US Federal government to settle a legal case for defying sanctions on Iran, the Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today announced a $1,709,325 settlement with PACCAR," the release stated.

PACCAR, which is based in Bellevue in the US state of Washington, has agreed to settle potential civil liabilities for 63 apparent violations of the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations, the Treasury Department explained.

Between around October 2013 and February 2015, DAF sold or send 63 trucks to customers in Europe that it had reason to know would eventually be sent to buyers in Iran, the Treasury Department said.