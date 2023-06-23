PACE Adopts Resolution on Political Consequences of Conflict in Ukraine

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Thursday adopted the resolution concerning the political consequences of the Ukrainian conflict, including "full support" for the peace plan of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The resolution also calls on the members of the Council of Europe to support the Ukrainian membership in NATO. The document expresses concern that Russia "may be planning to carry out a deliberate attack on or cause a deliberate accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant" and welcomes the establishment of an international compensation mechanism for Ukraine.

The resolution was adopted by 80 votes of the PACE members, according to the voting results published on the PACE's website.

Zelenskyy unveiled a 10-point peace initiative in November, which includes an all-for-all prisoner swap with Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine and a return to the pre-2014 borders.

Moscow said it was open to peace negotiations as long as Kiev recognized the territorial gains it made since the launch of the military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. This is despite Kiev banning its officials from engaging the Russian government in talks while President Putin is the Russian president.

Several countries, including China and a group of African nations, have set out their own roadmaps to peace in Ukraine, but none has been approved by Kiev or its Western donors.