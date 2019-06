(@ChaudhryMAli88)

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe PACE ) adopted on Wednesday a resolution ratifying the credentials of a Russian delegation.

The resolution urged Russia to adhere to all the recommendations in the document and swiftly resume cooperation with various bodies within the assembly.