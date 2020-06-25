UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PACE Bureau Cancels Summer Session Due To Coronavirus - Vice-President Tolstoy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 04:10 PM

PACE Bureau Cancels Summer Session due to Coronavirus - Vice-President Tolstoy

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is canceling its summer session because of the coronavirus concerns, PACE Vice President Pyotr Tolstoy said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is canceling its summer session because of the coronavirus concerns, PACE Vice President Pyotr Tolstoy said Thursday.

"Today, during an online session of the PACE bureau, the fate of the summer session was decided.

It was expected to take place at this time, but it became clear in April, because of the difficult epidemiological situation, that it would be postponed. As a result, it will not take place," Tolstoy said on Facebook.

Related Topics

Assembly Europe Facebook April Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Supports 21 Countries to Overcom ..

29 minutes ago

58th BoG meeting to be held online on Friday

35 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, Greek Defence Minister discuss COVID-1 ..

42 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends opening of virtual conferen ..

1 hour ago

Brogdon, Parker positive for virus but vow to play ..

2 minutes ago

Youth electrocuted in Mianwali

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.