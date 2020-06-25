PACE Bureau Cancels Summer Session due to Coronavirus - Vice-President Tolstoy

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is canceling its summer session because of the coronavirus concerns, PACE Vice President Pyotr Tolstoy said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is canceling its summer session because of the coronavirus concerns, PACE Vice President Pyotr Tolstoy said Thursday.

"Today, during an online session of the PACE bureau, the fate of the summer session was decided.

It was expected to take place at this time, but it became clear in April, because of the difficult epidemiological situation, that it would be postponed. As a result, it will not take place," Tolstoy said on Facebook.