PACE Calls for Coordinated European Response to Afghan Developments

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a resolution on Thursday addressing the implications of the situation in Afghanistan for Europe and the region, and calling for a coordinated response, including humanitarian assistance.

The resolution was adopted in a 74-14 vote with 12 abstentions at an urgent debate on Afghanistan during the fall session in Strasbourg.

"The Parliamentary Assembly expresses its deepest concern at the situation in Afghanistan following the military withdrawal of the United States of America and its NATO allies and partners and the Taliban's (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) return to power, which has opened a phase of political uncertainties in which violence continues and the potential for civil war is not excluded. This state of affairs leads to heightened risks for peace, stability and security in Afghanistan, the region and beyond," PACE stated in its resolution.

The priority task in Afghanistan, as indicated in the resolution, is to resolve the humanitarian crisis.

"The Assembly calls on Council of Europe member States to: work towards achieving a coherent, co-ordinated and concerted response in relation to Afghanistan; step up efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan; continue the evacuation of foreign nationals and eligible Afghans, and make additional efforts to ensure coordination and the effectiveness of evacuation operations," the resolution says.

An amendment was approved calling for the introduction of visas for Afghan students studying at universities in member states.

PACE also called for support for the creation of a concrete, reliable, independent UN mandate to monitor human rights violations in Afghanistan.

The document calls for the establishment of "cautious, pragmatic and operational engagement with the Taliban with a view to addressing the areas of concern which are identified in the present resolution."

The Assembly called on the Taliban to end violence, and engage in national dialogue to create a representative and inclusive government that would include women, members of religious and ethnic minorities, as well as representatives of the previous government, grant amnesty to government officials, ensure the free departure of Afghans and foreigners who wish to leave the country, and ensure respect for human rights and humanitarian law. PACE also called for full, safe and unhindered access to all areas of Afghanistan for the UN, its specialized agencies and partners, as well as all humanitarian organizations, and to respond to requests for information and cooperation from the UN.

"The Assembly calls on the Taliban, as the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to: respect the immunities and inviolability of diplomatic missions and staff; refrain from, and effectively counter, any action or statement that could support terrorism and violent extremism in or outside Afghanistan, including recruiting, providing training, financial support or shelter to terrorists; take resolute action to tackle the production and trafficking of narcotics and dismantle networks involved in domestic or transnational criminal activities," the document read.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in mid-Augusr, which led to the collapse of the US-backed government. The group then set up a new all-male government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.