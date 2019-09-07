PACE Calls Release of Detainees by Russia, Ukraine Unprecedented Goodwill Gesture

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) The release of detainees by Russia and Ukraine is an unprecedented goodwill gesture, Liliane Maury Pasquier, the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe PACE ), said on Saturday.

On Saturday, a number of detainees from both countries have returned home. RIA Novosti Ukraine's Kirill Vyshinsky was sent to Russia on the same day.

"The release of those detained in the context of the conflict is undoubtedly a gesture of goodwill unprecedented since 2014. We encourage all parties concerned to continue their efforts to bring an end to this conflict. Full respect for the ceasefire and the withdrawal of weapons, as well as full implementation of the Minsk agreements, are essential conditions for a lasting peace.

Our Assembly stands ready to support all efforts towards these goals," the president said in a published statement.

She was especially pleased with the release of Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov and Ukrainian sailors arrested in the Kerch Strait in 2018, and called for a full implementation of the Minsk agreements, including ceasefire and withdrawal of weaponry in Donbas.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.