PACE Chief Daems Will Visit Moscow March 15-16 For Talks With Lavrov - Foreign Ministry
Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 01:15 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Rik Daems, will pay a visit to the Russian capital of Moscow from March 15-16 for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, confirmed.
"As it was announced previously, from March 15-16, PACE president will pay a working visit to Moscow at the invitation of State Duma [Russia's lower chamber] chairman [Viacheslav] Volodin. The program of the visit includes a meeting with the Russian foreign minister, the sides are set to discuss the situation in the Council of Europe and pressing international issues," Zakharova said at a briefing.