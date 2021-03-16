UrduPoint.com
PACE Chief Pledged To Call On Latvia To Stop Violating Russian Reporters' Rights- Lawmaker

PACE Chief Pledged to Call on Latvia to Stop Violating Russian Reporters' Rights- Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) President Rik Daems has pledged to immediately implement some measures to address the violation of Russian-speaking journalists' rights in Latvia, and to call on the Latvian government to respect its obligations of the Council of Europe member state, Pyotr Tolstoy, the deputy chairman of Russia's lower chamber, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The Russian Union of Journalists earlier wrote a letter for Daems, asking him to take note of "the flagrant violations" of the journalists' rights, to give an assessment to the "outrageous fact" and to take measures to protect the reporters.

"At the meeting with [PACE] chairman, I gave him the letter by the Russian Union of Journalists ... Daems promised to immediately take steps and to present it to the commission and Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic ... and to implement all measures to remind the Latvian government of the obligations that Latvia undertook when it joined the Council of Europe," Tolstoy said.

More Stories From World

