MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Rik Daems, supported on Monday the offer of Russia's lower chamber speaker to send a delegation to Russia in the fall for monitoring the parliamentary elections.

"I proposed sending a PACE delegation to monitor elections to the State Duma [Russia's lower house]. Daems supported the idea," Russia's lower chamber chairman, Viacheslav Volodin, told reporters after the meeting.

Volodin also invited Daems to continue the conversation at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow.