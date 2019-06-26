The decision of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to ratify credentials of a Russian delegation is a "triumph of common sense," Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, said Wednesday, shortly after a relevant resolution was adopted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The decision of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe PACE ) to ratify credentials of a Russian delegation is a "triumph of common sense," Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament , said Wednesday, shortly after a relevant resolution was adopted.

"Russia's firm principled position that it is unacceptable to discriminate against national delegations was backed by the two bodies within the Council of Europe the Committee of Ministers and now, the Parliamentary Assembly. The regulations have been amended accordingly. This is a triumph of democracy, parliamentarism and, of course, of common sense," Matviyenko said.

The Russian upper house speaker remarked that the restraint of PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier, "whose position was thought through and impartial" had played its role.

Matviyenko added that the people who were against the ratification of Russia's credentials would remain part of the assembly.

"Undoubtedly, their attempts to counter our delegation's initiatives will be felt in the future. We understand this. But we are ready for it. I am sure that our delegation will be able to work efficiently and productively in this situation," she said.

Matviyenko pointed out that the decision to ratify Russia's credentials went against the grain with the policy of anti-Russian sanctions.