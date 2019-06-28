UrduPoint.com
PACE Delegation To Visit Ukraine On July 2-3 Ahead Of Snap General Election - Statement

Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:58 PM

PACE Delegation to Visit Ukraine on July 2-3 Ahead of Snap General Election - Statement

A delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will pay a visit to Ukraine from July 2-3 ahead of the upcoming snap parliamentary elections in the country to assess the election campaign, PACE said in a statement on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) A delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will pay a visit to Ukraine from July 2-3 ahead of the upcoming snap parliamentary elections in the country to assess the election campaign, PACE said in a statement on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian delegation announced that it was leaving PACE immediately after the adoption of the resolution that reinstated Russia's credentials in the organization. The delegations of Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia also left the assembly following Ukraine's move.

"A five-member delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will make a pre-electoral visit to Ukraine on 2-3 July 2019 to assess the election campaign and political climate prior to the early parliamentary elections on 21 July," the statement said.

According to the statement, during the visit, the PACE delegation will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, the Ukrainian delegation to PACE and the chairwoman of the Ukrainian Central Election Commission, Tetiana Slipachuk.

The parliamentary elections in Ukraine, which were not supposed to be held until October, are now scheduled for July 21, since Zelesnkyy dissolved the legislature in late May. It this election, half of the parliament's 450 members will be elected from party lists, while the remaining lawmakers will be elected in single-mandate Constituencies.

