PACE Draft Resolution On Russian Delegation's Rights Balanced, Fair - Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:12 PM

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The draft resolution on the rights of the Russian delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is balanced and fair, the head of one of the political groups in the assembly, Tiny Kox, told Sputnik.

According to Kox, it does not contain any restrictions but it calls on the Russian delegation to do some things.

On Wednesday, PACE will discuss the draft resolution on the rights of the delegation.

