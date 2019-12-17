UrduPoint.com
PACE Head Hails 'Invaluable Contribution' Of Russian Parliamentarians To Assembly's Work

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:46 PM

The ideas of Russian lawmakers greatly contribute to the activities of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), its president, Liliane Maury Pasquier, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The ideas of Russian lawmakers greatly contribute to the activities of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), its president, Liliane Maury Pasquier, said on Tuesday.

"Russia has been a full member of the Council of Europe since 1996 , 23 years already. I can say that the jurisprudence of your country, the Russian Federation, has greatly enriched the experience of the European Court of Human Rights. And it should be said that the ideas and participation of the Russian parliamentarians make their invaluable contribution to our work, as well as representatives of other member States," she said at a meeting with the speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house, Valentina Matviyenko.

Since the return of the Russian delegation to PACE, the crisis within the organization was left behind, and Russia is now playing its full role, Pasquier said.

"I think that only through cooperation and dialogue we can achieve our common goals," she concluded.

The parliamentary assembly restored Russia's voting rights in June, five years after they were revoked over the Crimean referendum.

