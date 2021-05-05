UrduPoint.com
PACE Member, Barred From Russia, Intends To Travel To Country For Report On Navalny

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Jacques Maire, a member of the French delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe who was banned from entering Russia, on Tuesday voiced his intention to resubmit his request to visit the country to prepare a report on the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

Moscow on Friday barred eight EU officials, including Maire, from entering Russia in retaliation to European Council sanctions against six Russians over the jailing of Navalny on financial misconduct charges. The EU said it reserved the right to take "appropriate measures.

"I will resubmit a visit request to Russia for my report on Navalny's detention," Maire, who was the Assembly Rapporteur on the situation with Navalny, wrote on Twitter.

In January, Maire said he would request permission from the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights to visit Russia in connection with the Navalny case. The committee approved the initiative.

Back then, the chairman of the Russian lower parliamentary house, Viacheslav Volodin, said no requests came from Maire to visit Russia.

