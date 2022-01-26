UrduPoint.com

PACE Monitoring Committee Recommends Rejecting Challenge To Russian Credentials

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 03:00 PM

PACE Monitoring Committee Recommends Rejecting Challenge to Russian Credentials

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)'s Monitoring Committee has recommended rejecting a challenge to the Russian delegation's credentials by Lithuania and Ukraine.

"The Parliamentary Assembly constitutes the unique pan-European parliamentary platform for political dialogue with the participation of all European countries.

It therefore proposes that the Assembly ratify the credentials of the delegation of the Russian Federation," the committee said in a report.

PACE's Rules Committee has also rejected the challenge made on procedural grounds. A second challenge on substantive grounds will be debated on Wednesday at 3.30 p.m (14:30 GMT), with a vote around 5:30 p.m.

Related Topics

Assembly Ukraine Russia Europe Vote Lithuania All Pace (Pakistan) Limited P

Recent Stories

UVAS arranges awareness session on SDGs, their imp ..

UVAS arranges awareness session on SDGs, their implementation

27 minutes ago
 CTD arrests member of banned outfit from Peshawar

CTD arrests member of banned outfit from Peshawar

32 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

28 minutes ago
 Dutch Complaint Against Russia on MH17 Case Should ..

Dutch Complaint Against Russia on MH17 Case Should be Rejected - Moscow

28 minutes ago
 Russian Envoy to ECHR Slams Kiev Remarks on Donbas ..

Russian Envoy to ECHR Slams Kiev Remarks on Donbas Residents Getting Russian Pas ..

28 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 353.119 million to acquire land ..

Govt allocates Rs 353.119 million to acquire land for ANF academy

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.