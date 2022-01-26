PACE Monitoring Committee Recommends Rejecting Challenge to Russian Credentials

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)'s Monitoring Committee has recommended rejecting a challenge to the Russian delegation's credentials by Lithuania and Ukraine.

"The Parliamentary Assembly constitutes the unique pan-European parliamentary platform for political dialogue with the participation of all European countries.

It therefore proposes that the Assembly ratify the credentials of the delegation of the Russian Federation," the committee said in a report.

PACE's Rules Committee has also rejected the challenge made on procedural grounds. A second challenge on substantive grounds will be debated on Wednesday at 3.30 p.m (14:30 GMT), with a vote around 5:30 p.m.