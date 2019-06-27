UrduPoint.com
PACE Never Notified By 6 Delegations Of Intent To Leave Session Over Russia - Source

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has not received any official notices from Ukraine and five other national delegations that decided to walk out of the body's session after it fully restored the rights of the Russian delegation, a source in the organization told Sputnik on Thursday

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has not received any official notices from Ukraine and five other national delegations that decided to walk out of the body's session after it fully restored the rights of the Russian delegation, a source in the organization told Sputnik on Thursday.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Volodymyr Ariev, said on Wednesday that the groups representing Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Ukraine would return to their countries to consult with their respective governments on their future joint actions at PACE sessions. The Slovak parliamentary speaker, however, later said that only one member of his country's delegation had voted against restoring Russia's rights in PACE.

When asked whether any official notice had been submitted to PACE from the departed delegations, the source said that no such information had been received.

Meanwhile, the attendance recording system in the meeting hall showed that no Estonian, Georgian, Latvian, Polish or Ukrainian delegates had registered for Thursday's meeting only Lithuania was represented by three people.

A security officer explained that while the delegates may not have registered with the system, they still could have been in the hall.

The area of the building where the Georgian delegation worked turned out to be completely empty. Only a few employees in the offices belonging to the Ukrainian and Latvian delegations remained. The Latvian staff said that "everyone has left."

A Polish staff member said that the national delegation had left as well, but one delegate was supposed to have stayed. Ask for how long Estonia had decided to leave the assembly, a staffer from that delegation's offices said that it still needed to decide on this matter.

PACE deprived its Russian delegation of its voting rights in retaliation for Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. On Tuesday, however, the Russians presented their credentials to PACE for the first time since 2016, after the body adopted a resolution recognizing that the delegation could not be deprived of their basic rights while their credentials are being challenged or reconsidered.

The following day, PACE passed a resolution officially ratifying the credentials of the Russian delegation.

