UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PACE Observer Mission Regretful As Belarus Ignores Recommendations In Parliamentary Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 06:19 PM

PACE Observer Mission Regretful as Belarus Ignores Recommendations in Parliamentary Vote

The observer mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) believes that the Belarusian parliamentary elections, held on Sunday, were organized well, but remains disappointed as Belarus ignored its recommendations, the head of the mission, David Maclean, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The observer mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) believes that the Belarusian parliamentary elections, held on Sunday, were organized well, but remains disappointed as Belarus ignored its recommendations, the head of the mission, David Maclean, said on Monday.

"The voting on Sunday was well organized, and I wish to thank the staff of polling stations for their kind welcome to all of us and for their friendliness. However, elections are not just about voting on the polling day, there is also, and perhaps, of more importance, the election law governing the whole land of the campaign.

In that regard, our team of the Council of Europe reported a number of concerns ... Belarus is a member of our European family, and we expect all the members of our family to adhere with international electoral standards. We are disappointed, therefore, that Belarus has not implemented the recommendations we made in 2016, thus depriving their citizens, both voters and candidates of full involvement in the democratic process. The Council of Europe believes that electoral law changes are essential for the long-term stability of the democratic process in Belarus," Maclean said.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Europe David Belarus Sunday 2016 Family All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PTCL & WWF-Pakistan conduct Spellathon in less-pri ..

6 minutes ago

"Azadi March was Opposition parties'organized circ ..

11 minutes ago

British Lord backs Kashmiris' rights

16 minutes ago

Ghana President visits Wahat Al Karama

36 minutes ago

Airbnb becomes a leading Olympic partner through t ..

1 minute ago

RIA Novosti Launches The Blind and The City Immers ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.