PACE Observers Praise 'Good' Cooperation With Russian Authorities, Organization of Voting

Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) delegation highly appreciated "good" cooperation with the Russian authorities and "generally smooth" voting at the parliamentary elections held in Russia, the organization said in a statement

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) delegation highly appreciated "good" cooperation with the Russian authorities and "generally smooth" voting at the parliamentary elections held in Russia, the organization said in a statement.

PACE observers visited Russia from September 17 to 19.

"The delegation appreciated the good co-operation of the authorities as well as the generally smooth voting process on the election days, while noting concerns, notably expressed by certain political stakeholders, about the electoral framework and environment which appear to have impacted the electoral process. These will be summarised in a memorandum for the Bureau and feed into the report on the honouring of commitments and obligations by the Russian Federation," the statement says.