Pace of COVID-19 Spread in Russia More Moderate Than in Europe, US - Moscow Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The pace of the coronavirus spread in Russia is under control, and it is moderate compared to other European countries and the United States, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who is also deputy chairman of the Russian government's coronavirus response council, said on Wednesday.

"I would pay a special attention to the fact that the pace is smoothed, even though we still see an increase in incidence rate. Every day we see several thousand citizens who test positive for the coronavirus. Moreover, we have an increase in pneumonia patients, not only according to laboratory tests, but and according to clinical data, according to computer tomography data, there is also growth," Sobyanin said.