UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pace Of Economic Recovery From COVID-19 Crisis To Depend On Measures Taken Now - IMF

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:53 PM

Pace of Economic Recovery From COVID-19 Crisis to Depend on Measures Taken Now - IMF

The pace of economic recovery after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will largely depend on the counter-crisis measures that countries take now, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Wednesday in a blog post

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The pace of economic recovery after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will largely depend on the counter-crisis measures that countries take now, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Wednesday in a blog post.

"Greater intervention by the public sector is justified by the emergency for as long as exceptional circumstances persist, but must be provided in a transparent manner and with clear sunset clauses," IMF European Department Director Poul M. Thomsen said.

Recovery will occur sooner and more smoothly if governments take measures to ensure that people do not lose their jobs or homes, and that companies avoid bankruptcy, while businesses continue operating, Thomsen added.

Mitigation measures such as lockdowns and social-distancing guidelines are severely curtailing economy activity now, and this trend could continue for at least one or two quarters, the director warned.

The recovery process will have its own challenges, including higher levels of public debt, the IMF noted. Meanwhile, relative success in combating the crisis will allow for a return to normal economic activity, while fiscal measures to boost demand will become increasingly effective as more people are allowed to leave their homes and go back to work, the Fund added.

Related Topics

IMF Post Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SA asks Islamic world to wait for clarity about CO ..

8 minutes ago

DGCX Gold Futures trading volumes increase

25 minutes ago

AJK President strongly condemns unprovoked firing ..

30 minutes ago

DG Food Authority visits quarantine center, inspec ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry demand ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.