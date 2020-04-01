Pace of Economic Recovery From COVID-19 Crisis to Depend on Measures Taken Now - IMF

The pace of economic recovery after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will largely depend on the counter-crisis measures that countries take now, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Wednesday in a blog post

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The pace of economic recovery after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will largely depend on the counter-crisis measures that countries take now, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Wednesday in a blog post.

"Greater intervention by the public sector is justified by the emergency for as long as exceptional circumstances persist, but must be provided in a transparent manner and with clear sunset clauses," IMF European Department Director Poul M. Thomsen said.

Recovery will occur sooner and more smoothly if governments take measures to ensure that people do not lose their jobs or homes, and that companies avoid bankruptcy, while businesses continue operating, Thomsen added.

Mitigation measures such as lockdowns and social-distancing guidelines are severely curtailing economy activity now, and this trend could continue for at least one or two quarters, the director warned.

The recovery process will have its own challenges, including higher levels of public debt, the IMF noted. Meanwhile, relative success in combating the crisis will allow for a return to normal economic activity, while fiscal measures to boost demand will become increasingly effective as more people are allowed to leave their homes and go back to work, the Fund added.