UrduPoint.com

Pace Of Global Economic Recovery In Question Due To New Coronavirus Variant - Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:07 PM

Pace of Global Economic Recovery in Question Due to New Coronavirus Variant - Putin

The pace of global economic recovery have been called into question due to a new wave of morbidity caused by the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The pace of global economic recovery have been called into question due to a new wave of morbidity caused by the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Sure, the coronavirus epidemic has been in the focus of collective attention for almost two years now, there is nothing to do with it.

Its influence on investment, business and cooperative ties is great, it affects the entire global economy. I would like to note that it - the economy - is gradually recovering, but the pace of this recovery has been, of course, called into question again. And the reason is well known to everyone - this is another wave of the disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus," Putin said at the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!".

Related Topics

Business Russia Vladimir Putin Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt committed to remove encroachments on state ow ..

Govt committed to remove encroachments on state owned land: Farrukh

1 minute ago
 Revenue staff must ensure ease of processing: AAC

Revenue staff must ensure ease of processing: AAC

21 seconds ago
 80 new corona cases reported in Punjab

80 new corona cases reported in Punjab

23 seconds ago
 37,957 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

37,957 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

25 seconds ago
 EU in Contact With Moscow to Organize Borrell-Lavr ..

EU in Contact With Moscow to Organize Borrell-Lavrov Meeting - Commission

6 minutes ago
 Brazil's Top Diplomat Invites Lavrov to Visit His ..

Brazil's Top Diplomat Invites Lavrov to Visit His Country Next Year

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.