Pace of Global Economic Recovery in Question Due to New Coronavirus Variant - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The pace of global economic recovery have been called into question due to a new wave of morbidity caused by the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Sure, the coronavirus epidemic has been in the focus of collective attention for almost two years now, there is nothing to do with it.

Its influence on investment, business and cooperative ties is great, it affects the entire global economy. I would like to note that it - the economy - is gradually recovering, but the pace of this recovery has been, of course, called into question again. And the reason is well known to everyone - this is another wave of the disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus," Putin said at the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!".