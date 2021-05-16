UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pace Of Japan's Vaccination Campaign Considered 'Slow' By 85% Of Citizens - Survey

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Pace of Japan's Vaccination Campaign Considered 'Slow' by 85% of Citizens - Survey

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Some 85% of the Japanese think that the rate at which COVID-19 vaccination is progressing in the country is slow, a public opinion poll by Japan's Kyodo news agency showed on Sunday.

The findings showed that 71.5% of respondents were dissatisfied with the government's actions aimed at containing the pandemic, while 90.3% said that they were concerned about new mutations of the virus.

The study was conducted from May 15-16. The agency did not specify the sample size and the margin of error.

The vaccine rollout began in Japan on February 17. The first phase covered 4.7 million healthcare workers. Starting from April 12, the country has been administering shots to those over 65 years old. A total of 36 million seniors are scheduled to be vaccinated during this stage.

Pfizer's is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for the use in Japan so far.

Related Topics

Japan February April May Sunday From Government Million

Recent Stories

MoHAP highlights efforts to shift focus from treat ..

13 minutes ago

100% Increase in beneficiaries of marriage grants ..

28 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 1,222 reco ..

2 hours ago

ADIHEX launches Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest

2 hours ago

DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative supports elec ..

4 hours ago

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.