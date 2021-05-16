TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Some 85% of the Japanese think that the rate at which COVID-19 vaccination is progressing in the country is slow, a public opinion poll by Japan's Kyodo news agency showed on Sunday.

The findings showed that 71.5% of respondents were dissatisfied with the government's actions aimed at containing the pandemic, while 90.3% said that they were concerned about new mutations of the virus.

The study was conducted from May 15-16. The agency did not specify the sample size and the margin of error.

The vaccine rollout began in Japan on February 17. The first phase covered 4.7 million healthcare workers. Starting from April 12, the country has been administering shots to those over 65 years old. A total of 36 million seniors are scheduled to be vaccinated during this stage.

Pfizer's is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for the use in Japan so far.