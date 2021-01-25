UrduPoint.com
PACE Plans Current Affairs Debate On Navalny's Arrest For Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

PACE Plans Current Affairs Debate on Navalny's Arrest for Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is scheduled to hold a current affairs debate on the arrest of Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny on Wednesday.

"The current affairs debate on Navalny will take place at 16:00 [15:00 GMT] on Wednesday as the first item of business," Rik Daems, the president of PACE, said during the first sitting of the assembly's winter plenary session.

During the day's events, an attempt to adopt a resolution calling for an urgent debate on Navalny's arrest was turned down by members of the assembly, Viacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian lower chamber, said.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised foreign officials and lawmakers to avoid commenting on the situation surrounding the opposition activist, who was detained one week ago after arriving back in Russia from Germany. Navalny had been undergoing treatment in Germany after allegedly being poisoned with a nerve agent this past summer.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this past Tuesday that Moscow does not intend to listen to the opinions of Western states when it comes to the situation surrounding Navalny, who was ordered to spend 30 days in custody over breaching the terms of his probation from an earlier embezzlement conviction.

